AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Sunday night, Aurora Police Department responded to a deadly shooting. No arrests have made as of Monday morning.
According to the Aurora PD press release, just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 13000 block of East 33rd Place, where they learned an 18-year-old man who had been shot was already taken to the hospital by a friend. The victim later died of his injuries.
Police are still working to determine what led to the deadly shooting.
Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once he’s been identified and next-of-kin has been notified.
There is no information about possible suspects at this time.
Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
NEWS RELEASE: Man Dies After Being Shot on East 33rd Place #APDNewshttps://t.co/Tvi39EnqyM pic.twitter.com/gLgMFuxPrL
— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 15, 2021