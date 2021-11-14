DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been five years since Denver had to wait this long for the first snowfall of the season. In the year 2016 the city recorded 1.7 inches of snow on November 17.

Right now we have a slight chance for a rain-snow mix in the forecast Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. If a tenth of an inch of snow can accumulate at Denver International Airport during this storm, the city will officially have the first snowfall of the season and we’ll be tied at either 3rd or 4th place.

If the airport does not pick up any measurable snow from the approaching storm then we’ll have a very high chance of establishing a new first place on the list of all-time latest first snowfalls. The current record holder is Nov. 21 during the Dust Bowl year of 1934.

Computer forecast models show the potential for a few fast-moving disturbances over the upcoming weekend but nothing significant in terms of a large and organized storm system. It has been over 200 days since Denver last recorded snow. Ironically, Denver’s first snow of the season last year fell on Sept. 8, which tied for the second earliest on record.