DENVER (CBS4) – A long time nonprofit isn’t letting supply chain issues get in the way of the spirit of giving this year. Denver Feed-A-Family, run by the Epworth Foundation, has been a tradition for nearly 60 years.

The annual giveaway of Thanksgiving food baskets is in honor of Daddy Bruce Randolph, a Denver restaurant owner and philanthropist who gave out meals to those in need for the holiday.

“I’ve always considered it our Super Bowl to be able to put this on every year and to be able to reach so many people in one day,” said Rev. Ronald Wooding, executive director of the Daddy Bruce Legacy Foundation.

This year, organizers will reach Denverites in an entirely new way. According to Wooding, shortages and supply chain issues affected the ability of several stores to donate food, so this year they’re giving families the same $35 worth of help in a Walmart gift card.

“We didn’t want the tradition to stop, and we know that people are in need and for the amount that we’re giving, hopefully that will help suffice,” Wooding said.

On Saturday, volunteers with the Epworth Foundation gave out more than 1,000 gift cards. They plan to give out thousands more to local organizations and nonprofits in the days to come.

This year, the organization is also bringing an old tradition back. For the first time since before Daddy Bruce Randolph’s death, they will feed about 500 families on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re thinking outside the box,” said Jeff Kanost, pastor at Epworth United Methodist Church. “Why don’t we also feed like Daddy Bruce did and continue that face to face, hands-on celebration?”

“A lot of places are cutting back, are not doing it this year, but we’re still able to continue that tradition,” Wooding said.

The organization is currently seeking donations to buy more gift cards and food for Thanksgiving Day. You can donate or register for help on the Epworth Foundation’s website.