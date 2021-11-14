COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police say a crash killed one man and left two others seriously hurt. Officers responded to the area near 56th Avenue and Sand Creek Drive South, near the Interstate 270 and Interstate 76 interchange.
They say the crash happened at around 3 a.m. A blue Ford Ranger was heading east when, police say, it collided a 2010 gold Mercedes sedan which was heading in the opposite direction.
Two men in the pickup were taken to the hospital where one later died. The driver of the Mercedes was seriously hurt.
Investigators say they’re looking into whether some type of impairment was a factor. The victims have not been identified.