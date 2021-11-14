DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche teamed up with UCHealth to honor cancer warriors as part of Hockey Fights Cancer. Among six UCHealth cancer care providers honored at Saturday night’s game was Kathleen Michie.

She helps those undergoing cancer treatment through oncology massage, yoga and acupuncture at Make-A-Wish in northern Colorado. Michie also lost her mother to cancer this past year.
Michie's husband, Kevin, is also fighting a rare brain cancer.
"It's wonderful to have nights like tonight to look forward to to celebrate life and live one day at a time," she said. "Cancer is scary, but not all cancer is a death sentence… from cancer to cancer free.
Last week, the Avs surprised the Michie family with a personal meet and greet with Joe Sakic and other . They signed jersey’s which the family brought to the game.