CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Boulder News, King Soopers Shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – King Soopers announced multiple hiring events in anticipation of the store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder reopening. The store became the scene of a mass shooting in March.

King Soopers in Boulder a day after Monday’s mass shooting on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A gunman opened fire at a Boulder King Soopers grocery store just before 3 p.m. leaving 10 people dead. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

READ MORE: Denver Police Searching For Sexual Assault Suspect, Eduardo Rodriguez-Acevedo

King Soopers officials say 50% of the employees at the store committed to returning when the construction and redesign are finished.

READ MORE: Salvation Army Bell Ringers Return For Season Of Giving In Colorado

Those who are hired ahead of reopening will be trained at stores in the area.

MORE NEWS: Teenagers To Be Tried As Adults In 2020 Deadly Arson At Denver House

The hiring events are as follows:

  • Table Mesa King Soopers (3600 Table Mesa Dr. in an onsite temporary facility)
    • Sunday, Nov. 14 from 11am-4pm
  • #BoulderStrong Resource Center (2935 Baseline Road)
    • Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11am-4pm
    • Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 9am-5pm
  • 30th Street King Soopers (1650 30th St.)
    • Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 9am-5pm

Danielle Chavira