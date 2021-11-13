BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – King Soopers announced multiple hiring events in anticipation of the store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder reopening. The store became the scene of a mass shooting in March.
King Soopers officials say 50% of the employees at the store committed to returning when the construction and redesign are finished.
The hiring events are as follows:
- Table Mesa King Soopers (3600 Table Mesa Dr. in an onsite temporary facility)
- Sunday, Nov. 14 from 11am-4pm
- #BoulderStrong Resource Center (2935 Baseline Road)
- Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11am-4pm
- Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 9am-5pm
- 30th Street King Soopers (1650 30th St.)
- Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 9am-5pm