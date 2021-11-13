CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police arrested a driver who they say hit an officer on Interstate 25 early Saturday morning. The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Colfax Avenue.

Police say the officer was investigating another crash and was outside of his vehicle. The suspect then allegedly hit the officer and ran away from the scene.

Officers responded and arrested the suspect on charges including DUI. Officials say the officer who was hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

