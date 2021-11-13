DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Public Library celebrated one of its locations getting a new name on Saturday. The name honors the legacy of a Native American leader.
The former Byers Branch Library is now called the John “Thunderbird Man” Emhoolah Jr. Branch Library.READ MORE: Volunteers Donate Time To Protect Drivers From Catalytic Converter Theft
A renaming committee formed in 2021 after they learned Byers was a supported of the Sand Creek Massacre in which hundreds of Native Americans were slaughtered in southeastern Colorado by volunteer soldiers.READ MORE: Hundreds Of Arapahoe County Get Much-Needed Food Boxes For Thanksgiving
The namesake of the library spent his life advocating for Native voices and education.
“Really his focus was always to advance and elevate opportunities for native community. That’s really what he dedicated his entire life to,” said Erika R. Martinez, spokeswoman for the Denver Public Library. “I think there’s now an opportunity to understand what we can do and how we can celebrate Mr. Emhoolah’s legacy.”MORE NEWS: World War II Veterans Honored With Celebration In Denver
The community voted on the name change. The library says the process was a first-of-its-kind for the city and the library.