DENVER (CBS4) – Some morning clouds made for a beautiful sunrise on Saturday in many parts of the state. A few of our CBS4 viewers emailed us pictures of the gorgeous colors.

A strong jet stream will be in the region this weekend and that means we will have periods of strong and gusty wind. Some of the strongest gusts will be in the northern mountains where exposed passes could clock speeds in excess of 45 mph. Lower elevations will see occasional gusts between 25-35 mph, especially near the base of the foothills.

The air flowing into the state is mild for this time of the year. Many places will see a high running as much as 10-15 degrees above normal for the date. In Denver a typical high on Nov. 13 is around 54 degrees.

It will get even warmer by Monday as the next storm system approaches the state. It will bring some much colder air to Colorado with highs by Wednesday falling below average. We should also see some snow return to the mountains by Tuesday.

There is also a slight chance to get a few rain or snow showers in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If that does materialize a little bit could last into the morning hours on Wednesday.