Colorado Joins New Mexico & California In Offering COVID Boosters To All AdultsIn Colorado, where some hospitals are stretched to the breaking point, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Thursday to expand use of booster shots.

Volunteer Program Helping Colorado Nurses 'Be More Responsive' To PatientsDuring a time when nurses need the most help completing their tasks, one Denver hospital is revamping its programs to give nurses a hand from volunteers.

It's Prematurity Awareness Month, And Denver Neonatalogist Says Infant Health Care Is ImprovingOne in ten babies in the U.S. is born premature.

Colorado's Spike In COVID Cases 'Still A Mystery,' Trajectory Could Be Difficult To PredictA team of statisticians from Colorado State University that has spent the pandemic helping the State of Colorado forecast spikes in COVID cases says the recent surge is mysterious.

Mile High COVID Warning: Broncos Encourage Fans To Wear Masks In Stadium's Indoor AreasThe Denver Broncos are now strongly encouraging fans to wear masks in all the indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High starting Sunday.

Colorado Has One Of The Highest Cases Of Central Sleep ApneaDue to high altitude and lower oxygen concentrations, Colorado has one of the highest incidences of central sleep apnea in the country.