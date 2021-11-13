ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Volunteers in Arapahoe County helped put Thanksgiving on the table for hundreds of families in need on Saturday. Brave Church partnered with the department of Human Services for the annual Thanksgiving food distribution.
Staff and church volunteers packed food boxes and gave out gift cards to local families.
"Last year we served about 150 families, which was 800 people. This year we've doubled that which is really incredible," said Kala Slater, Community Outreach Supervisor. "The need for families has increased due to COVID, so this is pretty remarkable that we're able to serve almost 1,600 people."
Almost 200 volunteers helped organize the event which helped 315 families this year.