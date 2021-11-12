Mile High COVID Warning: Broncos Encourage Fans To Wear Masks In Stadium's Indoor AreasThe Denver Broncos are now strongly encouraging fans to wear masks in all the indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High starting Sunday.

Colorado Has One Of The Highest Cases Of Central Sleep ApneaDue to high altitude and lower oxygen concentrations, Colorado has one of the highest incidences of central sleep apnea in the country.

Colorado Doctor Reminds People About Importance Of Screening For Lung CancerLung cancer is the leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths, and this month health experts are reminding people about the importance of screening for the disease.

Colorado's Spike In COVID Cases 'Still A Mystery,' Trajectory Could Be Difficult To PredictA team of statisticians from Colorado State University that has spent the pandemic helping the State of Colorado forecast spikes in COVID cases says the recent surge is mysterious.

COVID In Colorado: Long-Term Care Facilities May Be Lifeline If Hospitals Reach CapacityWhile Colorado health officials are taking every step to avoid reaching the state’s hospital capacity, they are also planning for the chance that it might happen.

COVID In Colorado: Too Early To Switch From Pandemic To EndemicMany experts believe the virus will linger for a long time but aren’t ready to say this is an endemic.