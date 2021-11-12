(CBS4) – Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, said he is hopeful after attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland. The Democrat told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd he was heartened by the many conversations he had.
He addressed what he learned from other countries about their struggles with wildfires, and Neguse shared details from the United States’ Joints Chief Landscape Restoration Partnership.
“A good example of bringing private, nonprofit, public entities, private land owners, forest service officials all together at the table to get something done in terms of resiliency to protect communities from future wildfires. A great example that hopefully our partners at the international level emulate in different parts of the world.”
Colorado had a historic wildfire season in 2020, with the two largest wildfires in recorded state history.
The congressman did say he was disappointed the conference didn’t end with more solutions, saying the deadlines may seem far off but they’re not, pointing out his daughter will be 12 in 2030.
“We have a very short runway to avoid those serious consequences.”