DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced this week they will cancel classes on Nov. 19 to start the Thanksgiving break a day early. With schools closed, the options for parents to have food service from the district is limited.
Food service will only be provided for students who go to a charter school that remains open on Nov. 19. The list of the charter schools is 5280 High School, Monarch Montessori, and all the Denver School of Science and Technology Schools.
As for child care, Discovery Link has committed limited spots as camp opportunities for families from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Boys and Girls Club at Cole and Johnson will be available for free as well.
Southwest YMCA is also an option for child care. This will cost $5 and you would need to reserve your spot a day in advance.
DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero says the district made the decision because he’s seen how stressful and draining the year has already been for students, teachers and staff. He encouraged everyone to care for themselves and to take advantage of the day to get children vaccinated.
“Please consider using this additional time to take advantage of the opportunity to have family members vaccinated,” Marrero shared in a newsletter. “This is so critical to providing the healthiest learning conditions possible and ensuring our schools are able to run at full strength to serve our scholars.”
For more information, contact FACE Helpline at 720-423-3054 or FACEHelpline@dpsk12.org.