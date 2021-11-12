CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein
Filed Under:Death Investigation, Denver News

(CBS4) – Denver Police Department conducted a death investigation in the area of Argo Park Friday.

According to the DPD tweet, police were on scene at E 48th Ave/Logan St.

(credit: CBS)

Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim ID and cause of death.

There is no further information at this time.

