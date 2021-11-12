(CBS4) – Denver Police Department conducted a death investigation in the area of Argo Park Friday.
According to the DPD tweet, police were on scene at E 48th Ave/Logan St.
Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim ID and cause of death.
There is no further information at this time.
ALERT: #DPD is conducting a death investigation near E 48th Ave / Logan St .#Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim ID and cause of death. Updates to this investigation will be posted as information comes available.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 12, 2021