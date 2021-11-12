DENVER (CBS4) – Five ski areas will be open in Colorado on Friday as lifts spin for the first time at Vail and Breckenridge. Snow conditions should be good after fresh snow in recent days but there will be enough wind to cause blowing snow.

No accumulation is expected with the snow on Friday which should be limited to mountain areas along and north of Interstate 70. Breckenridge will open the Springmeier and 4 O’Clock trails at 8:30 a.m. Friday with temperatures in the 20s before reaching into the lower 40s at the base area in the afternoon. Most of the blowing snow will be found at the top of the lifts instead of at the bottom.

Vail Mountain will open 70-acres of trails at 9:00 a.m. from Swingsville and Ramshorn. The weather will be similar at Vail as it will be at Breckenridge expect the wind should be less and therefore therefore less blowing snow is expected. Temperatures at the base of Vail will reach the 40s on Friday afternoon before coming close to 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

For Denver and the Front Range, Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with far less wind compared to recent days. High temperatures will reach the 50s along the Front Range Friday afternoon.

For the weekend, plan on warmer temperatures with 60s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It will be breezy at times but nothing like the wind much of the metro area experienced this past week.

For the Broncos game, temperatures will start in the 60s and then drop into the 50s as the sun sets around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. It will be partly cloudy and dry at Mile High without enough wind to impact the game.

The next chance for any measurable moisture in Colorado will be next Tuesday night into Wednesday. Right now it looks like the vast majority of the moisture will be limited to the mountains again.