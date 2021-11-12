Suspects Kevin Bui, Gavin Seymour Appear In Court For 2020 Denver Fire That Killed 5 PeopleTwo teens accused of setting a house of fire and killing five people were in court Friday. A judge will decide if there is enough evidence for them to head to trial.

50 minutes ago

4 Things To Watch: Eagles-BroncosThe Broncos are going for a third straight win.

1 hour ago

Welcome To The Sports Office - Ep. 25, WE'RE OFFICIALLY A CBSN SHOW!Romi Bean, Michael Spencer, and Ryan Greene welcome you into the CBS Denver sports office, to have some fun and talk some Colorado sports. These three discuss a few of the biggest topics they report on. This week: Was Jokic's suspension worth it? Why the Broncos might once again be in "draft purgatory", and Michael & Romi place their bets on the CU and CSU basketball teams this year.

1 hour ago

Mostly Sunny Today With Much Less Wind!Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

4 hours ago

Health Officials Say It's Too Early To Switch From Pandemic To Endemic With COVID-19Many experts believe the virus will linger for a long time but aren’t ready to say this is an endemic.

12 hours ago

Long-Term Care Facilities May Be Lifeline If Hospitals Reach CapacityInstead of seeing makeshift hospitals like we did when the pandemic began, long-term care facilities already in operation will be a focus.

12 hours ago