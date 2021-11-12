(CBS4) – Denver Police Department responded to a deadly shooting Friday morning.
According to the DPD tweet, police were in the 1200 block of S Federal Boulevard, where a man was injured in a shooting and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There is no report of an arrest made at this time, and the name of the victim has not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
