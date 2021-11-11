DENVER (CBS) – After a wet start to the year, moisture decreased along the Front Range during this summer has it almost always does. But precipitation has not returned since summer which is not normal.

While the Colorado mountains have seen several snow storms so far this season, Denver has yet to see the first measurable snow of the season and only 1.03″ of rain has been officially measured in the city since July 1. That’s only 16% of what’s considered normal for the the 19 weeks between July and the middle of November. It’s also a record for the least precipitation ever recorded in Denver between July 1 and November 10 since records began in 1876.

The result of the recent dry weather is drought that is getting significantly worse. Last week about 95% of Colorado was drier than normal. It’s the same percentage this week but the severity of the drought got worse for just one region of the state: the Front Range urban corridor.

Severe drought has increased 3% in Colorado in the last 7 days and the increase is almost entirely in Weld County. A week ago Weld County has mostly moderate drought and it’s now severe drought for virtually the entire county including all of Greeley, Evans, Windsor, Milliken, Johnstown, Firestone, and Frederick.

In terms of the prospect of moisture anytime soon, there is a very small chance for a quick rain or snow shower along the Front Range Thursday night. But almost all of the moisture will stay in the mountains. Some of it could move east but will likely skip over the urban corridor and reach only the Eastern Plains (where it would also be very very welcomed!).

Many mountain towns along the I-70 corridor above Georgetown should get 1-2 inches of snow Thursday night. Some of the higher peaks and passes could get higher amounts.

There is virtually no chance for accumulating snow in Denver Thursday night.