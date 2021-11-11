COVID In Colorado: Long-Term Care Facilities May Be Lifeline If Hospitals Reach CapacityWhile Colorado health officials are taking every step to avoid reaching the state’s hospital capacity, they are also planning for the chance that it might happen.

COVID In Colorado: Too Early To Switch From Pandemic To EndemicMany experts believe the virus will linger for a long time but aren’t ready to say this is an endemic.

COVID In Colorado: State Health Officials Plan For Rationing Care At HospitalsColorado health care providers are creating protocols for treatment in the event they need to start rationing care.

COVID In Colorado: Spike In Recent Cases Mysterious, Trajectory Could Be Difficult To PredictA team of statisticians from Colorado State University, that has spent the pandemic helping the State of Colorado forecast spikes in COVID-19 cases, says the recent surge in cases in Colorado is mysterious.

More Than 2 Million Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests Recalled Due To False PositivesMore than 2 million of Ellume's at-home COVID-19 tests have been recalled by the company due to "higher-than-acceptable" false positives.

COVID In Colorado: Governor Signs Executive Order To Allow Any Resident 18 & Older Access To A Booster ShotGov. Jared Polis has made it clear every Coloradan who is 18 or older can get a booster shot, regardless of any federal COVID guidance.