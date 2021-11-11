DENVER (CBS4)– Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help after officials said a gray and white pit bull was found with chemical burns on its back and legs. The gray and white pit bull, whose name is unknown, was found near the 1300 block of Mariposa Street in Denver on Oct. 30.

The injured dog was reported to Denver Animal Protection through a neighbor. The pit bull not only had burns on its body, but DAP veterinarians suspect the other injuries are a result of trauma.

“This dog didn’t deserve the treatment that it got,” said Michael Mills, the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers board president. “Any crime against a person or an animal makes my stomach turn.”

With little to no information on what exactly happened to the animal, officials are now trying to find the pit bull’s owner.

“This thing is horrendous, and obviously the person did it purposely,” said Roland Halpern, the Colorado Animal Protectors executive director. “But to do something like this and then abandon the animal, that’s really an act of cruelty.”

But this isn’t an isolated incident. Mills said since the pandemic began, there have been more tips of animal cruelty being reported in the metro area.

“Since last year our call number is up probably 50% over past years,” Mills said. “I think just last month we have over 41 calls on animal abuse or neglect.”

Halpern said many times this type of violence escalates to worse crimes. He said research shows there’s a direct link between animal abuse and abuse towards partners, children and seniors.

“And a lot of times, what they find after there’s been a mass shooting, a school shooting, when they catch a serial killer, when they start doing the background work, they found out that somewhere in that person’s history, there has been some kind of incident of animal abuse,” said Halpern.

The pit bull is now being cared for at the Denver Animal Shelter. Now Metro Denver Crime Stoppers hopes the community can help them find out who did this. There’s a $2,000 reward for anyone with information on the crime.

“It’s an opportunity for people to do the right thing,” Mills said.

CBS4 reached out to the shelter for an update on the dog, but the department was closed because of Veterans Day. To report a tip to Crime Stoppers, call 720-913-7867.