MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Ohio man whose body was found near 22 and L roads east of Fruita recently.
According to MCSO, Nov. 6, Ryan Blake, 36, was found dead in a canal, and investigators are still working to determine his cause of death.
Police think Blake was traveling from the Grand Junction area Nov. 4.
Investigators are also looking for Blake’s belongings, including a grey sleeping bag, black backpack, blue hoodie, and other clothing and personal items.
If any community member comes across these items or remembers seeing Blake or talking to him, you can contact MCSO at 970-242-6707.