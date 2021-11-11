DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at a Halloween party as Joe Delgado Torres. Detectives continue to search for the suspects.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Nov. 1 near East 42nd and North Flanders in Green Valley Ranch.
Torres, 22, was shot and killed. Police said the shooting suspects are believed to be either connected with a vehicle, seen in the image above, that appears to have either darker or missing front and back bumpers.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the vehicle in the image is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.