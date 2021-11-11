CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles

(CBS4) – The holiday specials are coming to CBS4’s airwaves soon.

This week CBS released its schedule of original movies and specials. There are familiar favorites, including “Frosty The Snowman” and “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” plus new concert specials featuring Adele, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.

The full schedule set to air on KCNC-TV lies below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+.

  • Sunday, November 14, 2021

    Adele One Night Only
    7-9 p.m.

  • Monday, November 22, 2021

    Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
    7-8 p.m.

  • Thursday, November 25, 2021

    Thanksgiving Day Parade
    7 a.m.

  • Friday, November 26, 2021

    Frosty The Snowman
    7 p.m.
    Frosty Returns
    7:30 p.m.

  • Saturday, November 27, 2021

    Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire
    7 p.m.
    Robbie The Reindeer: Legends Of The Lost Tribe
    7:30 p.m.

    The Story Of Santa Claus
    8 p.m.

  • Sunday, November 28, 2021

    One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga
    7 p.m.

  • Sunday, December 5, 2021

    The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove
    7 p.m.

  • Saturday, December 11, 2021

    Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
    7 p.m.
    Frosty The Snowman
    8 p.m.
    Frosty Returns
    8:30 p.m.

  • Sunday, December 12, 2021

    A Christmas Proposal
    7 p.m.

  • Sunday, December 19, 2021

    Christmas Takes Flight
    7 p.m.

  • Wednesday, December 22, 2021

    The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
    8 p.m.

  • Friday, December 24, 2021

    A Holly Dolly Christmas
    7 p.m.
    Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler
    8 p.m.

  • Friday, December 31, 2021

    New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
    7 p.m.

    Jesse Sarles