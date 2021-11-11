GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Golden are letting people know about a catalytic converter protection event to deter thieves. There has been a surge in catalytic converter thefts in the Denver metro area in the past year.
The theft is expensive for victims and many people don't realize that the vital part of their vehicle is missing until they hear a loud roar.
The free catalytic converter protection event is hosted by AAA Colorado.
Drivers can sign up for the Saturday event at Hands of the Carpenter shop on South Golden Road.
There are limited spaces available and participants must register in advance.