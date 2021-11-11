LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood are asking for help solving the case of Gail Wilson, am 81-year-old man who went missing on Halloween under suspicious circumstances. Detectives are asking for witnesses or video that may help them find out what happened.
Police said that Wilson was last heard from on Oct. 31 about 9:30 a.m. His truck, a 1997 red Fort F150 with Colorado license plate BXX-317, was driven into downtown Denver by unknown suspects about 3:30 that same afternoon.
The truck contained a rolled up carpet, a tall white laundry basket and numerous black trash bags. The items, police believe, likely contained the body of Wilson.
Those items were dumped in numerous areas in the vicinity of Colfax Avenue to 6th Avenue and Broadway to York Street between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. that same day.
Police hope that anyone who lives or works in that area who may have seen something, or has video of those items being dumped from the truck, to contact the Lakewood Police Department Tip Line at 303.763.6800 reference CR# LK21040621.