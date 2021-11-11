COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A certified behavior analyst accused of assaulting a child with autism in Colorado Springs was arrested recently in Arizona after he obtained his license to continue practicing there, CBS4 partner KKTV reported. Brian Schaffer is accused of picking up a child at a Colorado Springs care facility and throwing him across a room in August.
Court documents also say that Schaffer put his hands around the child's neck for 5 seconds. The child told police he couldn't breathe and thought he would die.
Schaffer had his license temporarily suspended after the accusations made against him, so he investigators believe he went out of state to Arizona to have it reinstated while Colorado Springs Police Department was still investigating him.
Schaffer’s license became active again back on Oct. 22, and The Gazette reported he was arrested on Oct. 31.
Schaffer's license became active again back on Oct. 22, and The Gazette reported he was arrested on Oct. 31.

Arizona Board of Psychologist Examiners is the entity that reinstated Schaffer's practicing license and told KKTV it was unaware of the felony charges and held an emergency meeting. Online records show Schaffer's license in Arizona was suspended for six months, and the board is expected review the suspension after that.
Schaffer posted a $25,000 bond. His extradition hearing was Wednesday.