(CBS4) – Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams was voted the NFL “Rookie of the Week” Thursday.
Williams performed 17 rushing attempts and ran for 111 yards in the 30-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. The successful outing was Williams’ first 100-yard game of his professional career.
“Williams’ most impressive moment was unquestionably his longest run of the day, a 30-yard gain in which he and guard Quinn Meinerz pushed several Cowboys more than 10 yards downfield before Williams broke free from the mass of defenders,” wrote Ben Swanson, the managing editor of DenverBroncos.com.
ROOKIE. OF. THE. WEEK.
RT to congratulate Javonte Williams‼️
📰 » https://t.co/R9azjGMjhk pic.twitter.com/td1YXjBdiH
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 11, 2021
The Denver Broncos website also reported Williams was the first Broncos rookie to win the weekly award since quarterback Drew Lock in 2019. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was also nominated for the honor in 2020.