By Jack Lowenstein
(CBS4) – Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams was voted the NFL “Rookie of the Week” Thursday.

Williams performed 17 rushing attempts and ran for 111 yards in the 30-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. The successful outing was Williams’ first 100-yard game of his professional career.

“Williams’ most impressive moment was unquestionably his longest run of the day, a 30-yard gain in which he and guard Quinn Meinerz pushed several Cowboys more than 10 yards downfield before Williams broke free from the mass of defenders,” wrote Ben Swanson, the managing editor of DenverBroncos.com.

The Denver Broncos website also reported Williams was the first Broncos rookie to win the weekly award since quarterback Drew Lock in 2019. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was also nominated for the honor in 2020.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 07: Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys grabs Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

