By Jennifer McRae
Aspen News, Colorado News

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed more than $225,000 in civil penalties against 10 airline passengers. One of those passengers was on a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth Texas to Aspen.

The fines proposed by the FAA are for travelers with alleged unruly behavior involving physical assault.

The incident onboard the American Airlines flight from Dallas to Aspen happened in March and involved a female passenger. The FAA said the passenger verbally abused flight attendants after her assigned seat wouldn’t recline.

The passenger agreed to switch seats but continued to argue and struck a flight attendant on the forearm. She also refused to comply with the face mask policy.

Law enforcement met her at the arrival gate in Aspen.

The FAA has proposed a $23,000 fine for the passenger as part of its “Zero Tolerance” campaign against assault-related unruly behavior.

