COVID In Colorado: Spike In Recent Cases Mysterious, Trajectory Could Be Difficult To PredictA team of statisticians from Colorado State University, that has spent the pandemic helping the State of Colorado forecast spikes in COVID-19 cases, says the recent surge in cases in Colorado is mysterious.

More Than 2 Million Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests Recalled Due To False PositivesMore than 2 million of Ellume's at-home Covid-19 tests have been recalled by the company due to "higher-than-acceptable" false positives.

COVID In Colorado: Governor Signs Executive Order To Allow Any Resident 18 & Older Access To A Booster ShotGov. Jared Polis has made it clear every Coloradan who is 18 or older can get a booster shot, regardless of any federal COVID guidance.

1 Dead, 1 injured In Willow Street Shooting In DenverOne man is dead and another is injured Thursday after a shooting in Denver the night before.

Colorado Vaccine Provider Sees More Coloradans Getting First COVID ShotColorado continues to trend in the wrong direction in the fight against COVID-19.

Ball Arena's First Event With Vaccination And COVID Testing Rules In Place Goes Off With Few IssuesThe first night of new vaccination or testing rules at Ball Arena came off without delays for Denver Nuggets fans.