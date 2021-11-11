CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein
(CBS4) – One man is dead and another is injured Thursday after a shooting in Denver the night before.

Wednesday night, Denver Police Department responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of Willow Street. There haven’t been any arrests made in this investigation.

In a Denver PD tweet, it was confirmed one man died from injuries in the shooting, and another is in critical condition but is expected to live.

The shooting remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

