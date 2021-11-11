(CBS4) – One man is dead and another is injured Thursday after a shooting in Denver the night before.
Wednesday night, Denver Police Department responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of Willow Street. There haven’t been any arrests made in this investigation.
In a Denver PD tweet, it was confirmed one man died from injuries in the shooting, and another is in critical condition but is expected to live.
UPDATE: One of the victims, an adult male is deceased. The other victim, an adult male is in critical condition. He is expected to survive. No one in custody related to the homicide. Investigators are working to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident. https://t.co/7G3nyPA7wi
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 11, 2021
The shooting remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).