(CBS4/AP) – The number of those from Colorado arrested from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol is growing. Thomas Hamner, 48, of Peyton, is now the 11th person from Colorado to be tied to the riot.

Hamner seen in a photo in a court document wearing a sweater reading “Guns Don’t Kill People, Clintons Do.”

That same man is also seen fighting with officers at a capitol barricade and pushing a Trump sign into a police line. Hamner was identified through phone number and photos from a messaging app.

He is now charged with engaging in physical violence, entering restricted property and assaulting U.S. Capitol police officers.

According to court records, federal prosecutors want Hamner to remain behind bars. A magistrate judge will hold a hearing Monday to consider whether to continue to keep him in custody.

Meantime, the special congressional committee investigating what led up to that day has subpoenaed former University of Colorado visiting-conservative scholar Dr. John Eastman.

He wrote a plan for keeping Donald Trump in power after losing the electoral vote and addressed the crowd on Jan. 6.

Last May, CBS4’S Rick Sallinger asked Eastman, “Was Joe Biden rightfully elected?”

Eastman replied, “I don’t believe so, but the evidence is still out. We are still trying to do audits.”

Eastman’s plan was for Vice President Mike Pence to set aside electoral votes from seven states to give the election to Trump.

Sallinger asked in May, “What is your feeling about the incursion on the Capitol.”

“I think the incursion was terrible,” Eastman said.

Several deaths have been tied to that day.

The University of Colorado Boulder let Eastman go from the Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization saying not enough people were taking his classes. Eastman claimed the university was violating his freedom of speech and he indicated he would sue.

The university then issued a statement saying Eastman was able to speak on any subject he wishes, but “his continued performance of those duties would likely cause disruption and harm to the center.”