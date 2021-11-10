DENVER (CBS4) – A psilocybin mushroom police review panel in Denver recommends expanding the legal use of the drug. The panel studied the effects of decriminalizing mushrooms since Initiative 301 was passed by voters two years ago.
Research indicates the mushrooms can have significant mental health benefits, particularly for PTSD and major depression. The panel believes public safety will not be affected by decriminalization.
“It doesn’t seem, as our panel had unanimously agreed upon back in March, that decriminalizing psilocybin here hasn’t presented any significant public health or safety issue in the city,” said Kevin Matthews, a panel member.
Among other recommendations is first responder training for incidents involving the drug and public education on safe usage.