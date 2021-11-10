DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis and 21 other governors from across the country sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to allow cannabis shops to use banks. The business has been cash-only for years.
READ MORE: Cherry Creek North Rings In The Holidays With Winter Wanderland
The governors want legislation included in the final 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.
“After years of cannabis being legal in a multitude of states, it is long overdue for cannabis businesses to finally financially operate alongside other businesses in the open national banking system,” Polis said.READ MORE: Honor Guard Group Needs Help To Carry On Tradition At Fort Logan National Cemetery
He adds the industry, medical and recreational, brought in $17.5 billion in 2020. The new SAFE Banking Amendment would allow businesses to get loans at competitive rates and
MORE NEWS: Jamie Martin Identified As Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Denver Police Officer
Read the full letter.