DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy Colorado wants residents to be aware of a jump in their natural gas and electricity bill. Supply and demand issues are to blame.
Xcel Energy says the average natural gas bill will go up by $28 a month compared to last winter, while homeowners can expect to see a $1.50 increase in electricity.
The utility company says they buy natural gas at wholesale, and it's then supplied to customers at no markup.
“We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help,” the company stated in a news release.
Homeowners are recommended to try several options in order to save energy and money:
- Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.
- Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.
- During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.
- Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.
- Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.
Customers can learn more about energy assistance programs and resources online or by calling1-800-895-4999.