DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police identify the man who they believe shot one of their own as 34-year-old Jamie Martin. The officer was shot in the back while responding to a call about people entering a home armed with weapons on Nov. 9.
The officer responded to the home near Knox Court and Kentucky Avenue. The officer was part of a specific unit and was not wearing a vest, police say. He’s expected to make a full recovery.
Martin faces multiple charges including first degree criminal attempt murder, criminal attempt murder – extreme indifference, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.