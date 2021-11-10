(CBS4) – Douglas County will revisit a controversial topic, as it is in the process of addressing masks in schools as a defense against the spread of the coronavirus. This comes amid Tuesday’s two-week extension of a restraining order on mask exemptions.
Douglas County Health Department is scheduled to meet Wednesday ahead of another hearing about the restraining order scheduled for Friday. If the health department decides to rescind the exemption rule, then, the case will be thrown out.
In October, a federal judge granted a request by Douglas County School District for the temporary restraining order, saying the district proved the relaxed mask rules would create irreparable harm.
At the time, the newly-formed health department released a statement in response to that ruling, saying in part the health department struck the proper balance of public health protection and parental involvement in health care decisions for their children.
District Superintendent Corey Wise also spoke outside the courthouse after that ruling.
“As a school district, we strive to do everything possible to protect the health, safety and learning of every single child, especially our most vulnerable,” Wise said in October.