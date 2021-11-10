DENVER (CBS4) – Wind from the storm causing snow in the high country will spill into the Denver metro area on Wednesday. But just like every other recent storm, the snow will stop short of reaching Denver and the Front Range.

Wind gusts around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins should top 30 mph at times from late morning through early evening on Wednesday. Even stronger wind is expected in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties where gusts should reach over 40 mph at times from Baily to Estes Park.

Because the wind will be coming from the northwest, it will feel quite chilly. However, Denver and the Front Range should have far more sunshine overall compared to recent days the sunshine should overset much of the wind and therefore make it feel a bit warmer outside.

Meanwhile, not much additional snow accumulation is expected in the mountains but additional snow showers are likely through Thursday night. It’s possible some of higher peaks and passes like Loveland Pass and Rabbit Ears Pass could get up to 5 more inches. Most mountain towns will get no more than 1-2 inches of additional snowfall.

That said, winter driving conditions will continue along I-70 between Georgetown and Avon and visibility could be very limited at times into Friday.

Drier weather will return statewide going into the weekend with no chance for Denver’s first accumulating snow of the season coming anytime soon. It has now been 203 days since Denver last had snow (2.6 inches fell on April 21). It’s the longest stretch between the final snow in the spring and the first snow in the fall since 1992 when Denver went 211 days.

The only chance for any precipitation in the metro area through at least next Tuesday will be Thursday night. There is a 20% chance for a quick rain or snow shower.