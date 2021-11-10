CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein
(CBS4) – Denver and Colorado at large is looking really good in a recent tally of the best sports cities in the United states. WalletHub, a personal finance website, places Denver at No. 6 for 2021’s Best Sports Cities.

A general view of game action in the first half of the game between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021.

According to WalletHub’s website, “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”

Sounders Defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade (28) and Rapids Forward Jonathan Lewis (7) battle for control during a Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids on July 4, 2021 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Denver not only ranked in the top 10 overall, but it also ranked in the top 25 for all five major sports.

Colorado cities Colorado Springs (No. 120), Boulder (No. 239) and Fort Collins (No. 260) also all found their way onto the best sports cities list. Notably, Colorado Springs ranked No. 35 as a hockey city and No. 47 as a Soccer City. Boulder made No. 100 as a basketball city.

Jack Lowenstein