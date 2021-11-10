(CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday it will cancel Nov. 19 classes to start the Thanksgiving Break a day early.
Superintendent Alex Marrero says the district made the decision because he’s seen how stressful and draining the year has already been for students, teachers and staff. He encouraged everyone to care for themselves and to take advantage of the day to get children vaccinated.
“Please consider using this additional time to take advantage of the opportunity to have family members vaccinated,” Marrero shared in a newsletter. “This is so critical to providing the healthiest learning conditions possible and ensuring our schools are able to run at full strength to serve our scholars.”
Of note: All district-run schools and offices will be closed that day. Families whose children attend charter schools are asked to check with their school regarding plans for Nov. 19, as some charter schools have decided to remain open.
If you are a Discovery Link, Boys and Girls Club, YMCA or Scholars Unlimited family, you will be receiving additional communication about camp opportunities for your students.
For more information, contact FACE Helpline at 720-423-3054 or FACEHelpline@dpsk12.org.
“This decision regarding Nov. 19 is also in line with the recommendations of the U.S. Department of Education, which is urging school districts to provide paid time off to staff to get their own children vaccinated,” Marrero shared in the newsletter.