DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver nonprofit is looking to find a new location for its clothing bank after the current building was targeted by criminals for the fifth time this year. Impact Locally focuses on helping those in need, including people experiencing homelessness. Its clothing bank, Impact Humanity, has been located near 25th and Welton Streets in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood for close to four years.

Over the years, it has provided thousands of people with clothing, winter jackets and dress clothes for job interviews.

“The idea was to give people living in homelessness or living in need a place to come and shop with dignity and be treated in a humane way,” said Travis Singhaus, CEO and founder of Impact Locally. “The only difference was there’s no cash registers or price tags, everything was given away for free.”

On Tuesday, Singhaus and his employees moved appliances and boxes of clothes into a moving truck. The experience was more bitter than sweet, after a tough year of break-ins and vandalism.

According to Singhaus, there have been five break-ins or attempted break-ins this year resulting in thousands of dollars of damage. The latest occurred last Thursday, when someone broke the tempered glass front door, but was unable to get inside.

While Singhaus’ cameras have captured images of what appears to be the same man during the first three incidents, Denver Police said there have not been any arrests in the cases, since the suspect had left the property prior to officers arriving.

“It’s had to increase our cost in our insurance, increase our cost with our security company,” Singhaus said. “Just those increases in costs alone have been astronomical.”

Singhaus said he and his board had previously talked about the possibility of finding a new location for the popular clothing bank. After Thursday’s incident, they made the decision official.

“We’re just basically no longer to operate out of this location because it’s just not safe and it’s cost us too much,” he said.

While the organization has some buildings in mind, Singhaus said nothing is lined up at this point. Until they find a new home for Impact Humanity, employees will keep providing clothing and services around town at temporary events.

“We know how much this store means to the community,” Singhaus said. “It’s the reason why even with the break-ins that we’ve experienced it hasn’t deterred, and it’s not going to stop us now.”

The goal is to find a safe, downtown home with more space to add a computer lab, classroom for job training, and permanent hair cut station. It’s a task Singhaus recognizes will take time and some financial help.

“We’re hoping the community gets involved and is able to help us out in this situation,” he said.

Impact Locally is currently accepting donations on its website.