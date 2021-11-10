DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies are parting ways with Ian Desmond. They sent out a tweet late Tuesday thanking Desmond for his contributions to the team over the years, several days after paying the multi-position player a $2 million buyout rather than pick up his club option for next season.

Over the past 5 seasons, Ian always represented what it means to be a Rockie. His heart & dedication to the game of baseball and the community was unmatched. Thank you for everything, Desi 💜 pic.twitter.com/usAu3eEBSQ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) November 10, 2021

Desmond signed with the Rockies in 2017 as a free agent to a 5-year deal worth $70 million. He opted out of both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, saying during the pandemic his desire to be with his family “is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball.” MLB’s Thomas Harding reports that decision meant Desmond forfeited more than $13.5 million.