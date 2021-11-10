DENVER (CBS4) – Cherry Creek North is set to host its second annual Winter Wanderland beginning Thursday, November 18, and running through Friday, December 31.

“Winter Wanderland is a collection of free festive holiday event, that are all family friendly. And, we would love to invite the public to come down and enjoy nearly a million lights throughout the entire neighborhood,” said Jeanie McFarland Johnson, Director of Marketing and Communications at Cherry Creek North.

More than 600 trees will be lit throughout the neighborhood. In amongst them, there are eight trees with elaborate decorations including strand of light that are choreographed to music in a timed show. At each one of these trees, visitors will have the opportunity to register for a $1,000 Cherry Creek North shopping spree.

“In addition, we are super excited to be welcoming the ‘domino effect.’ It is making its United States debut here in Cherry Creek north. And it’s an interactive light art display that people can come and engage with and move the dominoes around. There’s music set beneath. There are 120 separate dominoes that they can collaborate and make music,” McFarland Johnson explained.

In addition to the 225 shops already located in Cherry Creek North, the Holiday Market is back this year, with 30 local makers, designers, and artists. The Holiday Market is located on Fillmore Street between 1st and 2nd, and will feature live music, festive drinks, and décor.

“In addition, on small business weekend, which is the weekend just following Thanksgiving, we have a number of stories that are offering some really spectacular specials. And within those participating stores you can also get a chance to register to win a $500 gift card to a Cherry Creek North store of your choice,” said McFarland Johnson.

There will also be special events throughout Winter Wanderland, including a Chanukah Celebration on Sunday, November 28th and Saturday Night Lights on the first three Saturdays in December.