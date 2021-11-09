CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein
Filed Under:Denver News

(CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets grabbed a win against the Miami Heat Monday night, but it was Nikola Jokic’s foul on the Heat’s Markieff Morris that made post-game highlights and is drawing a big reaction on social media.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets hits Markieff Morris of the Miami Heat with a retaliatory blow after Morris bumped Jokic near mid court on Nov. 8, 2021.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets hits Markieff Morris of the Miami Heat with a retaliatory blow after Morris bumped Jokic near mid court. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

During the retaliatory play, Jokic slammed his shoulder into Morris’ back. He fell to the court and needed a team doctor to attend to him. Jokic was subsequently ejected from the game, as was Morris for his initial foul on Jokic.

While the play itself received plenty of reaction, it’s Morris’ response on Twitter that has received some flack.

In the viral tweet, wide reaction seems to trend against Morris and in favor of Jokic, or at least with little sympathy for Morris’ own on-court behavior leading up to the foul and injury that followed.

There was also some seemingly more balanced reaction to the foul.

