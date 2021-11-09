(CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets grabbed a win against the Miami Heat Monday night, but it was Nikola Jokic’s foul on the Heat’s Markieff Morris that made post-game highlights and is drawing a big reaction on social media.

During the retaliatory play, Jokic slammed his shoulder into Morris’ back. He fell to the court and needed a team doctor to attend to him. Jokic was subsequently ejected from the game, as was Morris for his initial foul on Jokic.

While the play itself received plenty of reaction, it’s Morris’ response on Twitter that has received some flack.

I love to see the hate! No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol. — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) November 9, 2021

In the viral tweet, wide reaction seems to trend against Morris and in favor of Jokic, or at least with little sympathy for Morris’ own on-court behavior leading up to the foul and injury that followed.

You hit Jokic in the side with a forearm and elbow in the ribs and then walked away like you did nothing. Of course you are trying to play the victim. You are the kid who starts a fight on the playground and then cries when they get hit back. pic.twitter.com/DbnU6YXgYr — Trent M. (@tmac_307) November 9, 2021

You hit him and turned your back lol. It’s not like he rabbit punched you. — Cam (@ItsCam) November 9, 2021

You literally blindsided him as well. Own up to it. — E.A (@Elcompaedd) November 9, 2021

There was also some seemingly more balanced reaction to the foul.