DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is known worldwide for having wild weather swings, such as the one that happened in November 2014. The high in Denver reached a balmy 69 degrees on Nov. 9 with a mild low of 45. The next day the temperature fell from a high of 64 degrees to a low of 13 as a powerful arctic cold front passed through.
Denver set several new temperature records in the days that followed the arctic front, including two daily record lows and two daily record cold highs. The fifth largest 3-day temperature swing in Denver’s history was also recorded, clocking in at a whopping 77 degrees.
November 9, 2014 – High 69, Low 45
November 10, 2014 – High 64, Low 13
November 11, 2014 – High 16, Low 5
November 12, 2014 – High 6, Low -13
November 13, 2014 – High 13, Low -14
November 14, 2014 – High 33, Low -1
The bitter cold air mass brought enough moisture with it to produce just over two inches of snow in Denver. Parts of the high country, including some ski resorts, recorded well over a foot of snow from the storm.
The polar plunge busted numerous pipes along the Front Range and closed some schools due to a lack of heat and problems starting up buses. The following spring and summer revealed a lot of damage to area trees due to the abrupt and extreme freeze. City officials estimated that Denver lost roughly 10,000 trees alone.