Heat's Markeiff Morris Gets Negative Reaction On Twitter After Nuggets Nikola Jokic Injures HimMiami Heat's Markieff Morris is getting a piece of many people's minds after he tweeted about Nikola Jokic's foul on him in Monday night's game.

Nikola Jokic Ejected After He Retaliates For Flagrant Foul, Injures Miami Heat's Markieff MorrisNikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96.

Signature Victory At Dallas Keeps Denver Broncos In Playoff MixThe Denver Broncos stymied the NFL's No. 1 offense when it mattered in a 30-16 victory over Dallas on Sunday, ending the Cowboys' six-game winning streak.

Colorado Avalanche Forward Valeri Nichushkin Facing Doping Case From 2013, Russia SaysAvalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been given until Nov. 16 to respond to an allegation of doping dating back to 2013, the Russian Hockey Federation said Monday.

Update On Broncos Injuries: Graham Glasgow Out, More Tests Needed For Patrick SurtainMore high profile Denver Broncos were bitten by the injury bug in the team’s big win over Dallas on Sunday.

Jonathan Lewis Scores Twice In Colorado Rapids' 5-2 Rout Of Los Angeles FC; 1st In WestThe Colorado Rapids eliminated Los Angeles FC from the playoffs with a 5-2 victory and moved into first place in the Western Conference.