Tuesday November 9th CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer gives you his best NBA prop bet for tonight, and looks at the Broncos betting line for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

1 hour ago

Historic Bighorn Sheep Herd To Be Celebrated During Festival In Georgetown SaturdayThe Town of Georgetown is preparing for an event that celebrates what it says is one of the biggest and oldest bighorn sheep herds in Colorado. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

With Food Prices Increasing Food Banks Are Struggling To Keep Up With DemandWith the cost of food increasing more families are looking for help from food pantries but they are struggling to keep up with the need.

4 hours ago

Newest Safe Outdoor Space With Be Set Up On DHS PropertyTents currently set up at Park Hill United Methodist Church will be moved to DHS property.

4 hours ago

A Canyon City Couple Caught A Bear On Camera In Their BackyardThe couple lives next to an apple orchard where the bear spent most of its time gorging on apples.

4 hours ago

Another Hit And A Miss With Snow In DenverWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

4 hours ago