LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont police say a 100-year-old man died after he was pushed by someone else. The victim, who police describe as a white male, told a bystander he was pushed from behind and he fell onto a parked car on Oct. 25.
Police responded to the area near 22nd Avenue and Main Street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died on Nov. 9.
Police say the victim, despite having limited eyesight, described the suspect as a man wearing pants with a blue-checkered pattern on them. A witness described the suspect as a Black man in his 40s or 50s wearing black pants with blue squares on them.
The victim's daughter, Lydia, posted a picture of him and said he was a World War II veteran who was out on a routine evening walk. She says he suffered five fractures and trauma, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning.
She says the suspect is homeless.
Investigators ask anyone who knows more about this assault or the suspect to call them at 303-774-4392.