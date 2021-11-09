GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Georgetown is preparing for an event that celebrates what it says is one of the biggest and oldest bighorn sheep herds in Colorado. The herd roams close to the mountain town.
Bighorn Sheep Festival at Georgetown Visitor Center is set to honor the species Saturday, while also educating visitors about the “habits and nature of these home-grown, high-altitude climbers of the Rockies.”
Activities at Bighorn Sheep Festival will range from sheep viewing to a guided hike, a railroad tour, as well as educational presentations, archery instruction and target shooting seminars.
The festival is free of charge for all ages and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
However, train tours require ticket purchases, and seating is limited. The festival says trains will become sold out on the Georgetown Loop Railroad, so it’s recommended to purchase tickets in advance by visiting the railroad’s website.
The festival also showcases an annual photo contest that is open for entries now or to vote. Winners are expected to be announced on the Bighorn Sheep Festival Facebook page.
For more information, including the order of events, visit Clear Creek County’s blog on Bighorn Sheep Fest.
On the Georgetown Bighorn Sheep Festival Facebook page, the group mentions volunteers are still wanted for the event. Anyone interested can visit the page and send a message to the festival.