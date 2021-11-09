DENVER (CBS4) – Three schools in Denver will transition to remote learning this week due to lack of staffing. They are just the latest schools to make a schedule change in light of lack of teachers and substitutes.
George Washington High School will switch to remote learning starting Nov. 10 through the rest of the week.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College will be remote only on Thursday and Friday of this week. The same goes for John H. Amesse Elementary School.
“We are doing everything in our power to keep our schools open and to maximize in-person learning opportunities for our students. At the same time, we are facing a critical staffing shortage, like districts across the country, that impacts our ability to safely operate our schools,” the district told CBS4 on Tuesday.
They say they will try to communicate with families about any future changes by 4 p.m. the day before.
Three other school districts in the Denver metro area canceled classes on Friday, Nov. 12 for their own staffing shortages.