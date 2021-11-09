DENVER (CBS4) – The area near Knox Court and Kentucky Avenue in Denver are closed after an officer was shot on Tuesday night. Denver police officials say one suspect is in custody.
The officer was taken to the hospital and is reported stable condition. It’s not clear where they were shot, or what led up to the shooting.
ALERT: #DPD is in the area of S. Knox & Kentucky working an incident in which an officer was shot. Officer has been transported and is in stable condition. One suspect in custody. No additional injuries reported at this time. Investigation ongoing. 1/x #Denver pic.twitter.com/KS7rJDt8OY
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 10, 2021
No one else was hurt, police say.