By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – The area near Knox Court and Kentucky Avenue in Denver are closed after an officer was shot on Tuesday night. Denver police officials say one suspect is in custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is reported stable condition. It’s not clear where they were shot, or what led up to the shooting.

No one else was hurt, police say.

