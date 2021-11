Ken Barhite, 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran, Dies After Being PushedLongmont police say a 100-year-old man died after he was pushed by someone else.

36 minutes ago

All Colorado Adults Can Get Booster Shot When Due, CDPHE SaysAll Colorado adults are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot six months after their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

42 minutes ago

Colorado COVID ICU Nurse Shares How Things Are So Much HarderKathleen Combs has been in some of the most uncomfortable places of our times. She has now spent 19 months working in UCHealth Hospital’s COVID ICU.

43 minutes ago

Colorado Moves Into Critical Phase As COVID Numbers WorsenColorado health leaders haven't taken this step since the start of the pandemic.

44 minutes ago

Plain-Clothed Denver Police Officer Hospitalized After Being ShotThe unidentified officer responded to look for any suspects and was hit in the back by a bullet. Officials say the officer was in plain clothes and was not wearing a vest.

47 minutes ago

BCycle Program Going Green & Growing As Alternative Option In BoulderAs e-bikes continue to grow in popularity as an alternative way to get around town, Boulder BCycle is expanding its e-bike fleet.

2 hours ago