By Danielle Chavira
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A temporary restraining order against a mask exemption rule in Douglas County was extended for another 14 days on Nov. 8. The rule at issue allows parents to exempt their child from wearing a mask in school.

Another hearing about the restraining order is scheduled for Nov. 12. In light of that meeting, the newly-formed Douglas County Health Department is scheduled to meet on Nov. 10.

The department could decide to rescind the rule, and the case would then be dismissed.

In late October, a federal judge granted a request by the Douglas County School District for the temporary restraining order. The judge said the district proved the relaxed rules would create irreparable harm.

