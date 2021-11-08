Signature Victory At Dallas Keeps Denver Broncos In Playoff MixThe Denver Broncos stymied the NFL's No. 1 offense when it mattered in a 30-16 victory over Dallas on Sunday, ending the Cowboys' six-game winning streak.

Colorado Avalanche Forward Valeri Nichushkin Facing Doping Case From 2013, Russia SaysAvalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been given until Nov. 16 to respond to an allegation of doping dating back to 2013, the Russian Hockey Federation said Monday.

Update On Broncos Injuries: Graham Glasgow Out, More Tests Needed For Patrick SurtainMore high profile Denver Broncos were bitten by the injury bug in the team’s big win over Dallas on Sunday.

Jonathan Lewis Scores Twice In Colorado Rapids' 5-2 Rout Of Los Angeles FC; 1st In WestThe Colorado Rapids eliminated Los Angeles FC from the playoffs with a 5-2 victory and moved into first place in the Western Conference.

Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Not Worried About Michael Porter Jr.'s SlumpMichael Porter Jr. missed all three of his 3-pointers and is 1 for 18 from outside the arc over his past four games.