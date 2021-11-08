DENVER (CBS4) – With only a slim chance to see a few snow showers in Denver this week, the city is still waiting on the first official measurable snow of the season. To meet the criteria of measurable, we need to see at least one tenth of an inch accumulate at Denver International Airport. A weather system did produce a brief period of light snow at the airport around the noon hour on November 1 but it melted on contact and didn’t accumulate.

Last year Denver recorded the first snow of the season on September 8, which tied for the second earliest on record. But it’s a much different story this year. Unless we get measurable snow in Denver this week it looks like we’ll quickly climb toward the top of the all-time latest dates on record.

LATEST FIRST SNOW DATES – DENVER, COLORADO

November 21 – 1934

November 19 – 1931

November 17 – 2016

November 16 – 1894

November 15 – 2010, 1988, 1987, 1902

November 14 – 2008, 1964, 1944

Long-range computer forecast models show the potential for a few storms to cross the region sometime between November 17-22, but much like we’ve seen over the last few weeks, they approach from the northwest. Storms taking this track often bring more cold and wind than moisture to the Denver area.

The last time it took this long for Denver to get the first snow of the season was in 2016. That storm dropped 1.7 inches of snow. It ended up being a very dry snow season in Denver with a total of only 21.8 inches.