ENGLEWOOD, CO(CBS4) – More high profile Denver Broncos were bitten by the injury bug in the team’s big win over Dallas on Sunday.
Offensive guard Graham Glasgow fractured his ankle. On Monday, head coach Vic Fangio said Glasgow will be out a while.
Rookie defensive back Pat Surtain II also left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Fangio said more tests are needed but the team is hopeful it’s just a sprain which would be good news.
Right tackle Bobby Massie also hurt his ankle. He is expected to miss a couple games.
But there is some good news on the horizon. Tight end Noah Fant only has one more hurdle to clear before returning after being in the COVID protocols and offensive guard Netane Muti will return this week after being in the COVID protocols.