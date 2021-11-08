CBSN DenverWatch Now
Colorado News

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis scored two goals on Sunday night as the Colorado Rapids eliminated Los Angeles FC from the playoffs with a 5-2 victory and moved into first place in the Western Conference of the MLS. The second goal from Lewis, in the 53rd minute, happened when Diego Rubio stole the ball deep in LA territory.

Jonathan Lewis of the Colorado Rapids at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Aug. 17. (credit: Shaun Clark/Getty Images)

Collen Warner, Cole Bassett and Dominique Badji also scored for Colorado (17-7-10), who earned the first-round bye by a point when Seattle played to a 1-1 draw at Vancouver.

It was the Rapids’ first five-goal game this season.

Cristian Arango and Brian Rodriguez had second-half goals for Los Angeles (12-13-9), which also needed Vancouver to lose to make the playoffs.

