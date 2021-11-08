Update On Broncos Injuries: Graham Glasgow Out, More Tests Needed For Patrick SurtainMore high profile Denver Broncos were bitten by the injury bug in the team’s big win over Dallas on Sunday.

Jonathan Lewis Scores Twice In Colorado Rapids' 5-2 Rout Of Los Angeles FC; 1st In WestThe Colorado Rapids eliminated Los Angeles FC from the playoffs with a 5-2 victory and moved into first place in the Western Conference.

Broncos Break Dallas' Winning Streak With 30-16 WinThe Denver Broncos stymied the NFL's No. 1 offense when it mattered in a 30-16 victory over Dallas on Sunday, ending the Cowboys' six-game winning streak.

Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Not Worried About Michael Porter Jr.'s SlumpMichael Porter Jr. missed all three of his 3-pointers and is 1 for 18 from outside the arc over his past four games.

Gabriel Landeskog Notches 300th Career Assist, Moves Into 10th Place On Franchise All-Time ListColorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog had two assists in Wednesday night's overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

What's Next For Colorado Sports After Von Miller?He was known for sacks and tackles, chickens and deodorant. Von Miller sported a cowboy hat and endeared himself further to fans during his years in Denver.